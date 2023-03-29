Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.35. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 41,260 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.