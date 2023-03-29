Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,180,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $54,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson
In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.
Harley-Davidson Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
