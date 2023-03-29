Bank of Montreal Can Has $67.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 274.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $67,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

