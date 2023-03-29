Barclays Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $83.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of GIS opened at $84.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

