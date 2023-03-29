Barclays Lowers Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $10.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after buying an additional 11,627,907 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 159,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

