Barclays Lowers Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $10.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.
Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
