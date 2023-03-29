BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 41,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,905. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.
About BB Seguridade Participações
