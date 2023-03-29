BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 41,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,905. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.