BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in March

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $4.4543 per share. This represents a yield of 18.29%. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BDO Unibank

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

