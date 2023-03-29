Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,425.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 76,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 54,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.