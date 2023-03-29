Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,611 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

