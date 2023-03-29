Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.16. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

About Beauty Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365,790 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.