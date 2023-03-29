Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $243.63 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $243.63 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.58 or 0.06324984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

