Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires $19,749.10 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Yoori Lee purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $19,749.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,226.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 201,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.27. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

