BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BPCR traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 925,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,819. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

Insider Activity at BioPharma Credit

In other BioPharma Credit news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 22,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £21,671.74 ($26,627.03). Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.