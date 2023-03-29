Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Up 4.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 23,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 131,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Biotricity had a negative net margin of 220.94% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

