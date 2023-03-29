Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 46.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.31 million and $40.80 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00131102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00037267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

