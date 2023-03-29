BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MIY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 105,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.