Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Down 0.7%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Approximately 486,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 331,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Blackstone Loan Financing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,428.57%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

