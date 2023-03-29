Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Blackstone Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

