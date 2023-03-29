Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Further Reading

