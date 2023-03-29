Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $115,310.16 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

