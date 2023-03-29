Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Bonso Electronics International has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

