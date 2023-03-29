Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,889 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 3,081,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

