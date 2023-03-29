Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,260 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,845. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

