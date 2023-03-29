Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 3.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,448. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.