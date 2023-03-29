Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 679,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 673,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after buying an additional 603,085 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

