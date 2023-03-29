Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 661.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

