Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,372,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 27,190,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485,354. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

