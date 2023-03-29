Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 487,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

