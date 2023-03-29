Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,451 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

