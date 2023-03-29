Boyd Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 1,973,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.