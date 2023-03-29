Bray Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.