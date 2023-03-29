Bray Capital Advisors Has $329,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,808. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $317.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

