Bray Capital Advisors Sells 5,719 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,819. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

