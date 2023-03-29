Bray Capital Advisors Takes $26,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 491,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 68,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,969. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

