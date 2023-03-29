Bray Capital Advisors Takes $896,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

