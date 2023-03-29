Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
