Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

