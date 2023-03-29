Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
NYSE BRMK opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.91.
Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
