Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRMK opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.91.

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

