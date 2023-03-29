Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

