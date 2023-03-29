Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.