Brokers Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.