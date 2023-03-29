Brokers Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

