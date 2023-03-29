Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $8,578,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

