Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

