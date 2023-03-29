Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 69.3% in March

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:BHLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,709. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

