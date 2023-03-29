Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 69.3% in March

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 6.4 %
OTCMKTS:BHLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,709. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.