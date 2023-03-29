Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.64) to GBX 2,340 ($28.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,850 ($35.02) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($40.55) to GBX 3,060 ($37.60) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,841.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 19,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

