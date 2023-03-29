Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.53. 5,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$60.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.62.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

