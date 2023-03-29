Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Buscar stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,726. Buscar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Buscar alerts:

About Buscar

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.