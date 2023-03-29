Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buscar Stock Performance
Buscar stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,726. Buscar has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Buscar
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.