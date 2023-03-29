Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 120,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $9.10.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Read More
