Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 120,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 394,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 283,641 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $789,317,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

