Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Down 3.3%

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52. Approximately 26,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 46,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Camden National Trading Down 2.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $537.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

