Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock’s current price.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Ci Capital cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.42.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TPZ stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

